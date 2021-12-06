Who Is the Winner of the NSA Leaker Reality Show? ‘I Am Not a Traitor,’ says a former federal employee.

Reality Winner, a former National Security Agency (NSA) contract worker who was sentenced to the longest federal prison sentence ever for leaking classified information to the press in August 2018, was released to home confinement in June of this year.

Winner forwarded an NSA document to The Intercept, an online news outlet, detailing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Russian military officials “performed cyber espionage activities against an identified U.S. corporation in August 2016, obviously to collect knowledge on elections-related software and hardware solutions,” according to an NSA assessment published by The Intercept.

According to a statement released by the US Department of Justice in August 2018, she was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for “removing sensitive national defense material from a government facility and sending it to a news outlet.”

Winner “admitted knowing at the time she stole and transmitted the intelligence report that it contained information about intelligence sources and methods,” which she knew was valuable to US adversaries, according to the statement. Winner “admitted knowing at the time she stole and transmitted the intelligence report that it contained information about intelligence sources and methods,” which she knew was valuable to US adversaries, the statement said.

“My acts were a callous betrayal of my nation’s faith in me,” Winner told the judge at her sentence in 2018, according to the Associated Press. Winner pled guilty to the one-count indictment charging her with “unlawful retention and transmission of national defense information.”

Following her time in prison, Winner told CBS’ 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday, “I am not a traitor.” I’m not a snoop. I am a person who has solely acted out of love for the values that this country represents.” Who Will Be the Reality Winner? According to an August 2018 statement from the Department of Justice, the 30-year-old served in the United States Air Force from 2010 to 2016, holding a “TOP SECRET/Sensitive Compartmented (SCI) security clearance” position.

Winner, who knows Farsi, Dari, and Pashto (common Afghan languages), was previously stationed in Maryland at Fort Meade, where linguists listened in on Afghan communications to identify targets for armed drones, according to 60 Minutes.

She received the Air Force Commendation Medal in 2016 for “aiding in 650 enemy captures and 600 enemy killed in action.” This is a condensed version of the information.