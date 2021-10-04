Who is the ‘Squid Game’ cop Hwang Jun-ho? Actor Wi Ha-jun: 10 Interesting Facts

Following the release of the enthralling series about an extreme survival game in which hundreds compete to the death, the cast of Squid Game, the Netflix K-drama that has taken the world by storm, has soared to global prominence.

Korean actor Wi Ha-junâ€”sometimes written Wi Ha-joonâ€”plays Hwang Jun-ho, a police officer who infiltrates the game factory dressed as a staff member, and is enjoying sudden international popularity.

The actor, who was dubbed a “scene stealer” in the series, has seen his Instagram following grow by more than four times since the show aired, bringing his total followers to 2.8 million, according to South Korea’s Newsen. According to Newsen, the total had risen to over 5.1 million by October 3, which the actor recognized via an Instagram story post.

We take a closer look at the emerging worldwide star’s life and profession in this article.

Wi Ha-jun grew up in a rural area.

Wi was born on August 5, 1991, in Wando, a county/island in Jeollanamdo (South Jeolla), a province on South Korea’s south coast, where he grew up in the countryside, according to South Korea’s Money Today.

He’s a Global Heartthrob on the Rise

Wi has been swooned by fans for his Squid Game persona and his toned body, which was recently featured on the cover of Men’s Health Korea’s October 2021 issue, revealing his washboard abs.

“Okay, but if Wi Ha-existence Joon’s isn’t a tribute to all the beautiful men South Korea has to offer, I don’t know what is…” remarked Twitter user @croa2615. At the time of reporting, the post had over 1,000 likes.

“Squid game hot cop Hwang Jun-ho Wi Ha-joon,” tweeted user @bluespiritsoka, along with a video montage of the actor’s scenes in the series. At the time of reporting, the video had over 5,000 views.

User @mistimeanor simply tweeted: “WI HA-JOON GOOD LORD ALMIGHTY [drooling emoji]” after sharing an image from Wi’s Men’s Health Korea feature.

…However, I wasn’t well-liked at school.

In a June interview with the Two O’Clock Escape Cult Show on, when asked if he was popular with girls in school, the actor revealed: “I was simply popular with my male friends” because of his nature, adding that he was more into athletics. This is a condensed version of the information.