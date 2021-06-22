Who is Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the new head of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)?

In the absence of any competitors, veteran MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been deemed elected as leader of the DUP after several months of unprecedented political turmoil within the party.

Sir Jeffrey won the leadership on his second attempt, barely weeks after Edwin Poots narrowly beat him to it.

Following a party uprising against Mr Poots, he resigned after only a few weeks at the leadership.

Sir Jeffrey put his name forward for leader after Arlene Foster was forced to resign due to internal party strife.

In the DUP’s first ever leadership election last month, he was defeated by Mr Poots by 19 votes to 17.

Mr Poots’ failure to repair the fractures that had opened up inside the party was regarded as evidenced by his refusal to mention his vanquished opponent in his acceptance speech and his appointment of close allies to crucial ministry positions.

Sir Jeffrey was one of three MPs who attended a key Stormont meeting of DUP MLAs last week after Mr Poots announced his decision to nominate his close ally Paul Givan as first minister, following a deal that ended a stalemate over Irish language laws, with the UK Government agreeing to legislate if Stormont does not.

Mr Poots left the meeting before it was finished – in order to propose Mr Givan for the Assembly – and before a vote, which revealed that the majority of the DUP were against the motion.

Sir Jeffrey was also present at a crucial meeting later that day at DUP headquarters, where Mr Poots was informed that he had lost the confidence of party officers, causing his resignation as leader just 21 days after being ratified.

Sir Jeffrey will now be responsible for picking up the pieces, and he will confront many of the same issues as his predecessor.

The acceptance of the deal over Irish language rules enraged the party, and Sir Jeffrey is likely to feel the same way.