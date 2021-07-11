Who is Raheem Sterling’s fiancée Paige Milian at the Euro 2020 final?

During England’s Euro 2020 campaign, Raheem Sterling has been one of the team’s heroes, scoring crucial goals to help them reach the final.

Raheem will be trying to win the final on Sunday, and his fiancée and children will be cheering him on.

Paige Milian, the former Liverpool player’s childhood sweetheart, will be there to support him, as will their two children.

The couple had been dating for a long time and were planning to marry last year until the coronavirus outbreak forced them to postpone their plans.

Paige and Raheem first met as adolescents, when he was a QPR player.

They dated for a few years before allegedly breaking up in 2012.

Raheem then rekindled his romance with Melissa Clarke, with whom he had his first child, Melody Rose.

However, Raheem and Paige reconciled in 2015.

Shortly after reuniting, the pair moved into their £3.5 million Cheshire property, where Raheem proposed in 2018 with a massive diamond ring.

The couple had planned to marry in 2020, but their wedding has been postponed owing to coronavirus.

Raheem and Paige are apparently contemplating a wedding in the United Kingdom or Jamaica.

The couple has two children together, but Raheem’s daughter Melody Rose is also an active member of the family.

Paige gave birth to the couple’s first son, Thiago, in 2017 and a second son, Thai, in 2019.