Who is Priya Gopaldas, the newcomer on Love Island 2021?

Priya Gopaldas, a medical student, is poised to join the Love Island resort as a new girl.

Priya confessed that she has her sights set on Matthew MacNabb, Teddy Soares, and Dale Mehmet before entering the villa.

“Matthew is my type,” the 23-year-old remarked. I enjoy his Irish accent and he’s tall. I think we’ll get along because he appears to be very intelligent.

“Dale is spicy and beautiful, while Teddy is incredibly cheeky and has a terrific laugh!”

READ MORE: The NVQ levels and football codes from Love Island have been translated

Priya explained that she joined up for Love Island because she saw it as a “challenge” and “something different.”

“I’m single and looking for love, and I felt this would be a perfect opportunity for me to step outside of my comfort zone,” she continued. I’m almost done with medical school, so my future is set, but all I need now is a man!”

For the past five years, Priya has been studying medicine.

Her ambition is to become an orthopedic surgeon with a focus on muscles and bones.

“There aren’t enough women in that field of surgery,” she remarked. More women need to be exposed to it and realize that they are capable of doing it.”

Priya assisted during the COVID-19 pandemic by working in the ICU for the entire month of February.

“You would come back fatigued after every shift, so there was no time for dating or relationships,” she explained.

“Working in the ICU for the NHS has been quite challenging due to the long hours, but I love it and it has taught me a lot.”

Priya has disclosed that Boris Johnson is her celebrity obsession.

“I have a warm spot for him,” she admitted. It’s the confidence, but on the inside, he’s a total darling, and that’s what I look for in a boy.

“On the outside, he’s a teddy bear, but on the inside, he’s the prime minister. I really adore his blonde hair, which seals the deal for me!”

Tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, Love Island resumes.

The episodes are accessible on BritBox the next morning.