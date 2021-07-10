Who is Phil Foden’s girlfriend Rebecca Cooke, and do they have any children? Euro 2020 final: Who is Phil Foden’s girlfriend Rebecca Cooke, and do they have any children?

On Sunday, Gareth Southgate’s side will face Italy in their first major international final since 1966.

And the England team has been cheered on by their loving wives and girlfriends as they battled their way through the Euro 2020 championships to reach the final on Sunday.

Rebecca Cooke, Phil Foden’s girlfriend, has been sighted at some of England’s recent matches.

Rebecca and the Manchester City player have been together since they were teenagers.

They were both born and raised in Stockport, and attended the same high school.

Rebecca, unlike some of the other England players’ wives and girlfriends, avoids the limelight.

Is Phil Foden a father or a mother?

Ronnie, who made his England debut against Iceland in 2020 with a 1-0 win, was born to Rebecca and Phil in January 2019 when he was 18 years old.

He told Manchester City’s official website about Ronnie’s birth: “I was there for the birth.” I walked out of the room, shed a tear, and then returned as if nothing had happened.”

“I’m not the type to cry in front of others. I prefer to be alone, but I was in the room when it happened, and it was a memorable moment.”