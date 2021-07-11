Who is Luke Shaw’s girlfriend Anouska Santos in the Euro 2020 final?

Luke Shaw is hoping to be one of England’s Euro 2020 heroes in Sunday night’s final, and his family will be there to support him.

Luke has a long-term partner named Anouska Santos, with whom he has been in a relationship since before 2017.

The pair has a youngster together and keep their personal life separate from football.

Anouska, on the other hand, occasionally shares glimpses into their lives and their lovely home on her Instagram feed.

Luke and Anouska are highly quiet people, and it’s unclear when they first started dating.

They did, however, attend a number of high-profile events together in 2017, including the Wireless Music Festival and Phil Jones’ wedding.

The duo has been sighted at a number of Manchester United events since 2017, including charity dinners and award ceremonies.

The couple was spotted looking at engagement rings in a jewelry store in December 2017, but the duo has never formally declared their engagement.

In November 2019, Anouska gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son named Reign London.

Anouska announced Reign’s birth on Instagram and has been documenting his progress ever since, with Luke appearing to be the doting father.

With Reign, the couple lives in a luxury estate, with Anouska providing peeks of their home, which includes a pool and expansive gardens.