Who is Lola Young, the 2021 John Lewis Christmas ad’s musical star?

The soundtrack for this year’s John Lewis Christmas promo has been picked by rising artist Lola Young.

The 20-year-old south London singer-songwriter joins the likes of Ellie Goulding, Lily Allen, and Tom Odell in contributing to the retailer’s annual holiday ad.

Unexpected Guest, a two-minute story of a young extraterrestrial enjoying their first Christmas on Earth, replete with mince pies and novelty sweaters, is accompanied by her interpretation of Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder’s Together In Electric Dreams, originally published in 1984.

Young began writing songs at the age of 11 and had won a national open mic competition by the age of 13. He credits Joni Mitchell and Prince as early influences.

Adele, Amy Winehouse, Raye, and Loyle Carner are among the graduates of the arts-focused Brit School in Croydon, south London.

She signed a record deal with Island Records, which is owned by Universal Music Group and is home to Ariana Grande, Jessie J, and Nicki Minaj, after performing around London.

Woman, her debut seven-track release Intro, and the Renaissance EP are among her other releases.

Annie Mac, Clara Amfo, Benji B, Gilles Peterson, Jo Wiley, MistaJam, and DJ Target have all endorsed Young, and she has been featured in a variety of premium magazines and news media.

She’s been in the studio writing with super-producer Paul Epworth, who’s worked with Adele, Florence + the Machine, and Rihanna, since mid-2020, in preparation for the release of a new collection of music later this year.

In November and December, she will perform live in Dublin, London, Liverpool, and Manchester, as well as Amsterdam and Berlin.

Celeste was the first musician to be selected to write and record an original song for the John Lewis Christmas commercial last year.

The retail behemoth commissioned the artist to produce a new song, named A Little Love, in a departure from convention.