Who is Lillie Haynes from Love Island? Age, occupation, and dating history are all exposed.

This week, Love Island is going to get a whole lot hotter as a slew of newcomers arrive at Casa Amor.

Lillie Haynes is one of them, and she says she’s already set her sights on Jake.

Lillie defines herself as sassy and naturally flirty, so she’ll probably fit right in with the rest of the cast this year.

Continue reading to learn everything we know.

Lillie Haynes is a fictional character.

Lillie Haynes, 22, is a South Shields native.

She claims she’s going on the show for “variety,” as her usual dating strategy is “extremely loyal.”

“I always meet one person, date him exclusively, and then become his girlfriend, but it never works out,” she says.

“I wanted to meet a lot of different individuals who I wouldn’t typically meet, date them all, and then decide who I liked from that bunch instead of staying with one.”

Lillie defines herself as “extremely harsh,” so expect a lot of fireworks from her.

“I just tell it like it is.” I’m not going to sit in sympathy if a girl is crying over a boy.”

What does Lillie Haynes do for a living?

Lillie is an accountant in training. She claims she stopped dancing in order to concentrate on her inherent strengths in math and science.

She recalls, “I liked the sound of finance and accounting.”

Her “colleagues would describe me as a lovable headache,” she added. I’m pretty loud, and I’m always telling a new story in the office.”

Lillie Haynes’ Instagram handle is

@lillie.haynes is Lillie Haynes’ Instagram handle.

She also uses the same handle on TikTok, where she uploads dance videos and hair instructions.