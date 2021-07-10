Who is Kieran Trippier’s wife Charlotte Trippier in the Euro 2020 final?

One of the major buzz points leading up to Euro 2020 was whether Kieran Trippier would be named in the England squad.

England has a wealth of talent in the right back position, including Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold, who later withdrew due to injury – but Gareth Southgate showed his faith in the Atletico Madrid man by selecting him in the squad and starting him in an unfamiliar left-back position against Croatia in the opening game.

We take a look at his wife Charlotte Tripper, who we can expect to see cheering on the Three Lions from the stands at Wembley on Sunday as the 30-year-old prepares for England’s crucial Euro 2020 final against Italy.

What was the date of Kieran and Charlotte Trippier’s wedding?

In the summer of 2015, the childhood sweethearts got engaged in Cyprus before marrying in June of the following year.

Is there a child between Kieran and Charlotte Trippier?

Yes, Jacob Trippier has a son and Esme Rose Trippier has a daughter.

Kieran and Charlotte Trippier’s address is unknown.

Kieran Trippier joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 – and the entire Trippier family is already settled in the Spanish city.

What is Charlotte Trippier’s profession? Instagram

Charlotte Trippier and her sister run @styleupsisters, a beauty and lifestyle blog that you can follow on Instagram.