Who is Kalvin Phillips’ girlfriend Ashleigh Behan in the Euro 2020 final?

One of England’s breakout players at Euro 2020 has been Kalvin Phillips.

In the opening game against Croatia, the Leeds midfielder set up Raheem Sterling’s winning goal, and he has since established himself as a key member of Gareth Southgate’s starting XI.

We take a look at his girlfriend Ashleigh Behan, who we can probably expect to see cheering for the Three Lions from the stands at Wembley on Sunday as the 25-year-old prepares for England’s crucial Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Kalvin Phillips and Ashleigh Behan have been dating for how long?

Both from Leeds, the childhood sweethearts have been together since they were 11 years old.

Is Ashleigh Behan on Facebook or Twitter?

Yes, Ashleigh updated her Instagram account, @ashhhbx, where she has 17.7k followers, on a regular basis.

What does Ashleigh Behan do for a living? Instagram

According to reports, the 25-year-old works as a cosmetics artist.