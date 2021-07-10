Who is Jordan Henderson’s wife Rebecca Burnett in the Euro 2020 final?

Jordan Henderson has established himself as one of football’s best leaders in recent years.

Not only has the Liverpool captain led his club to domestic and European triumph, but he has also been awarded an MBE for his involvement in organizing the £4 million #PlayersTogether Coronavirus initiative.

We take a look at Jordan Henderson’s wife Rebecca Burnett and some of the rare insights the couple has given into their home life as the 31-year-old midfielder prepares for the crucial Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

What was the first time Rebecca Burnett met Jordan Henderson?

Rebecca Burnett and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson were childhood sweethearts who met while Henderson was a young player for his hometown club, Sunderland A.F.C.

Is Jordan Henderson married to Rebecca Burnett?

Yes, the couple remained together when Jordan Henderson joined Liverpool Football Club in 2011 – and they reportedly married in 2014.

Is there a child between Jordan Henderson and Rebecca Burnett?

Jordan and Rebecca did, in fact, give birth to their third child last year. In the Henderson household, the young boy joined his sisters Elexa and Alba.

Is there a social media presence for Rebecca Burnett?

The Hendersons are known for keeping their personal lives quiet, and while Jordan Henderson has social media accounts, he uses them to promote his on-field activities or charity work.

What are the residences of Rebecca Burnett and Jordan Henderson?

Rebecca Burnett and Jordan Henderson reside in a luxurious £4.1 million home in Merseyside’s suburbs. The Liverpool no.14 periodically posts a photo on Instagram that shows off the Hendersons’ opulent abode.