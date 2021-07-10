Who is John Stones’ girlfriend Olivia Naylor in the Euro 2020 final?

On Sunday, England will compete against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

In the semi-final, the Three Lions defeated Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s team beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time at Wembley, putting England to their first major final since 1966.

After Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty in the first stanza of extra time, England captain Kane scored the game-winning goal.

Following Mikkel Damsgaard’s free-kick for the Danes on the half-hour mark, England equalized via an own goal six minutes before half-time.

Olivia Naylor, the owner of a beauty salon, has been seen at some of the team’s games, cheering on her boyfriend, former Everton defender John Stones.

Olivia Naylor is the founder and CEO of Olivia Naylor Clinic, as well as a skilled make-up artist.

Olivia captioned a selfie she posted from Wembley Stadium, “I heard it’s coming home.”

They allegedly met in a nightclub in 2019 after he divorced Millie Savage, with whom he shares a three-year-old daughter.

Olivia is said to have given birth to her own child in recent years.