Who is Homer Plessy, and where did he come from? Civil Rights Pioneer ‘Separate but Equal’ Is Nominated for Pardon.

The Louisiana Board of Pardons unanimously recommended clearing Homer Plessy’s name with a posthumous pardon on Friday.

Plessy v. Ferguson, one of the most well-known cases in US Supreme Court history, involving the 19th-century civil rights pioneer.

Louisiana had adopted a separate-car law for railways in 1890, prohibiting Black passengers from riding in the same carriages as white passengers. Plessy was a Creole who passed for white a lot of the time, but because of the state’s racial regulations, he couldn’t lawfully ride in a whites-only railroad car.

Plessy was recruited by the Citizens Committee of New Orleans, a civil rights organization opposed to segregation, in 1892 to break the separate-car legislation as a form of protest. Plessy boarded a New Orleans train in first class and sat in the whites-only compartment.

Plessy revealed his racial identification to a conductor after being seated and refused to relocate to another car. He was quickly apprehended, removed from the train, and held in a New Orleans jail overnight before being released on bond the next day.

Plessy and the Citizen’s Committee filed a case in Orleans Parish District Court, alleging that Louisiana law had denied him “equal protection of the laws,” as provided by the United States Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment. “Equal protection of the laws” stated that legislation must treat people or groups of people in similar situations similarly. As a result of the train-car segregation, Plessy faced limitations that denied him equality. The law, according to Plessy and the Citizen’s Committee, effectively violated the Thirteenth Amendment’s prohibition on slavery.

The district court judge, John Howard Ferguson, ruled Plessy guilty and sentenced him to either a $25 fine or serve 20 days in prison, but Plessy appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court. After that court sustained the conviction, Plessy petitioned the United States Supreme Court for a court injunction prohibiting the original judge from carrying out the sentence.

The case was finally heard by the Supreme Court in 1896, nearly four years later. The state of Louisiana contended during the trial that its statute just created a distinction between races and did not deem one as inferior to another.