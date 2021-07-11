Who is Harry Maguire’s fiancée Fern Hawkins in the Euro 2020 final?

Harry Maguire was ruled out of Euro 2020 after suffering an ankle ligament injury while playing for Manchester United near the end of the Premier League season.

But, despite being rested for the opening few games of the tournament, Gareth Southgate showed faith in the centre defender by picking him in the squad, and he has now recovered to full fitness.

We take a look at his fiancée Fern Hawkins, who we can expect to see roaring on the Three Lions from the stands at Wembley on Sunday as the 28-year-old prepares for England’s crucial Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Harry Maguire and Fern Hawkins have been dating for how long?

Both are Sheffield natives who have been dating since 2011. During a trip to Paris in 2018, they got engaged. The exact date of their wedding has yet to be determined.

Is there a child between Harry Maguire and Fern Hawkins?

Lillie Saint and Piper Rose are Harry and Fern’s two daughters.

Is Fern Hawkins on Facebook or Twitter? Instagram

Yes, Fern Hawkins updated her 55.4k Instagram followers on a regular basis ( @ fernhawkins ). She revealed in a post during the semi-final that she hasn’t seen her fiancée since he joined the national team.

“It’s the closest I’ve come in 5 weeks to you, but getting to the finals makes it all worthwhile,” she remarked. BABY, BRING IT HOME.”