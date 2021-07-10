Who is Harry Kane’s wife Kate, and do they have any children? Euro 2020 final: Who is Harry Kane’s wife Kate, and do they have any children?

England qualified for the Euro 2020 final with a 2-1 win over Denmark at Wembley thanks to Harry Kane’s extra-time winner.

The England team, led by Gareth Southgate, will participate in their first major final since 1966.

Harry’s wife Kate has been to many of England’s matches during the tournament.

Kate worked as a personal trainer before marrying Kane in 2019. She is originally from Chingford, east London.

Ivy Jane, Vivienne Jane, and Louis Harry are their three children.

How did Harry Kane and Kate meet?

Both the couple and former England footballer David Beckham attended Larkswood Primary Academy and afterwards the Chingford Foundation School for their secondary studies.

They’ve been together since they were in elementary school.

Kane confirmed his engagement to Kate on Twitter in July 2017.

In June of this year, they married.

The England star claimed that Kate keeps him grounded in their relationship.

“If I get a hat-trick, Kate will say, ‘Well done, you may make me a cup of tea when you get home,” Kane told extra.ie.

“She’s not scared to make fun of herself or of me.” She’s been there for all of the highs and lows.

“She’s been there for me when I’ve been successful; she’s been there for me when I’ve struggled or been injured.”

“I can just turn to her and talk about anything when I’m feeling awful about something or need to get something off my chest.”

What is Harry Kane’s total number of children?

They are the parents of three children.

Ivy was born in 2017, Vivienne in August 2018, and Louis will be born in December 2020.