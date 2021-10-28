Who is Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the ‘Rust’ Armorer?

New information concerning the Rust prop gun incident was released on Wednesday, including data from a detective interview with Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer in charge of the guns on set.

Alec Baldwin, who appears in the film, accidently shot the film’s director of photography Halyna Hutchins and writer/director Joel Souza on the set of the Western picture last Thursday while using a pretend gun.

Following the altercation, Hutchins was killed and Souza was injured.

According to Variety, David Halls, the first assistant director on the set, told authorities that he should have tested the firearm for live rounds before handing it over to Baldwin, according to a search warrant affidavit filed Wednesday.

“David [Halls] stated that when Hannah [Gutierrez-Reed] showed him the weapon before starting rehearsal, he only saw three bullets,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit stated, “He suggested he should have checked all of them, but didn’t, and couldn’t recall if she spun the drum.”

According to Variety, Multiple live bullets, in addition to the one that killed Hutchins and injured Souza, were probably collected from the scene, according to Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

Gutierrez-Reed, on the other hand, informed investigators that no live ammo was utilized on the scene. According to Variety, she also claimed that the guns were kept in a safe in the prop truck during lunch and that only a few employees had access to the safe.

Sarah Zachry, the film’s property master, allegedly brought the firearms out of the vehicle and handed them to Gutierrez-Reed.

“When Affiant asked about live ammo on set, Hannah stated that no live ammo is ever maintained on set,” according to the affidavit.

Gutierrez-Reed told investigators that she had checked the “dummy” bullets earlier in the day to make sure they weren’t “hot” rounds. The ammunition was kept on a cart during lunch, where it was not secured, according to the interview, Variety reported.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed: Who Is She?

Gutierrez-Reed, 24, is a professional armorer, a weapons specialist who works on film sets to ensure fake guns are safe and utilized correctly.

According to the Los Angeles Times, she is the daughter of Thell Reed, a seasoned armorer in the film industry and a former U.S. Marine.

Gutierrez-Reed grew up trailing along on Hollywood shoots. This is a condensed version of the information.