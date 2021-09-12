Who is Emma Raducanu, from Nottingham Open wild card to US Open champion?

Only hardened tennis fans may have heard of Emma Raducanu at the start of June this year, but today the 18-year-old is the face of British tennis after a phenomenal three-month spell in which she has taken the elite level by storm.

Raducanu made her WTA Tour main draw debut in June at the 2021 Nottingham Open, a warm-up competition for Wimbledon, and had to use on a wild card to get in.

In the first round, she faced fellow Briton Harriet Dart and lost 6-3, 6-4. The All-England Club, on the other hand, was delighted enough by Raducanu’s performance to grant her another wild card for the year’s second grand slam at SW19, which she eagerly accepted.

Raducanu was born on November 13, 2002, in Toronto, Canada, to Romanian father Ian and Chinese mother Renee, who moved to England when he was a child.

She grew up juggling the hectic lifestyles of ballet, horseback riding, swimming, and go-karting during her early years before settling on her current activity, which she began at the age of five after her parents began playing at a local park.

Between May 2018 and December 2019, she had a successful junior career, reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and the US Open, as well as winning three ITF Circuit titles, before the coronavirus epidemic derailed her growth and Raducanu decided to focus on her education.

Raducanu returned to the tennis court under the supervision of coach Nigel Sears, the father-in-law of three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray, as limitations loosened in preparation for the grass-court season.

She had attempted to qualify for Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019 but failed at the first hurdle, but the 18-year-old, who was ranked 338 in the global rankings at the time, went to the fourth round after victories against Vitalia Diatchenko, Marketa Vondrousova, and Sorana Cirstea in the 2021 event.

Her dominant on-court skills and cool demeanor off it made her an immediate favourite with British fans, who rallied around her after she was forced to retire from the tournament. “The summary has come to an end.”