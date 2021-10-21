Who is eligible for the third immunization and how to book an NHS Covid booster injection online.

If you haven’t got an invitation from the NHS, you can book a Covid-19 booster shot online.

Booster doses can only be given to persons who have had their second dose of coronavirus vaccine for at least six months.

If they have not been invited for the vaccine within a week of reaching the six-month mark, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said boosters can be scheduled online.

“If you’re over 50 or in another priority group and had your second jab over six months ago, you’re entitled for a booster and the NHS will send you an invite,” Mr Javid said at a Downing Street coronavirus news briefing.

“If you haven’t received an invitation within a week of hitting the six-month mark, please go to the national booking service and book online or call 119, not only to save lives but also to keep your freedoms.”

“Because all of these priceless moments that we’ve been able to restore over the last few months, the loved ones that we’ve been able to see, and the shared experiences that we’ve been able to share, they’ve all been made possible thanks to our vaccination program and the many of you who came forward when it was your time.”

“And if we want to keep these liberties in the long run, the greatest thing we can do is come forward again when that time comes.”

All persons aged 50 and up, frontline health and social care workers, and those living in residential care homes for older adults may receive a booster dose if they are eligible.

In England, a total of 2.68 million persons aged 80 and up have got two doses of vaccination, with 1.34 million receiving their booster shot – the equivalent of half of the population.

According to NHS England data, nearly 35% of double-jabbed adults aged 75 to 79, as well as nearly 18% of those aged 70 to 74, are likely to have got a booster shot.

In England, it is expected that 4.05 million booster doses were given out.

