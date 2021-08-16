Who Is Eligible For A Third Vaccine Jab? COVID-19 Booster Shot: Who Is Eligible For A Third Vaccine Jab?

The US Food and Drug Administration recently approved a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, but it will only be offered to those who are immunocompromised.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the third dose will be considered part of the government’s immunization program for persons with moderate to severe compromised immune systems.

According to CNN, the CDC’s Dr. Amanda Cohn remarked during a meeting of the agency’s vaccination panel, “This EUA is meant for adults with moderate to severe immunosuppression and not persons with chronic diseases for which there might be modest associated immunosuppression.”

According to the CDC, immunocompromised patients include those who have received organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants, those who are receiving active treatment for solid tumor malignancies, those who are taking high-dose corticosteroids, and those who have advanced or untreated HIV infections.

Pfizer’s vaccine will be given to patients as young as 12 who have weaker immune systems. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccination will be given to people as young as 18 years old for the third time.

People with compromised immune systems who want the third dose would not need to carry a prescription or a doctor’s note with them. Doctors’ offices and big pharmacies, such as CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens, will also have third doses.

Several investigations have discovered that the immunocompromised had a decreased efficacy rate with the initial doses. The immunizations are effective in 90 percent to 94 percent of persons with immune deficits. The effectiveness rate falls between 59 and 72 percent in persons with compromised immune systems.

According to a separate study, patients with impaired immune systems accounted for 40 percent to 44 percent of all breakthrough cases admitted to hospitals.

“I would practically consider myself immunized at this point if I was on one of the meds on the CDC list,” Dr. David Karp, chief of the Division of Rheumatic Disease at UT Southwestern Medical Center, told NPR.

It’s uncertain when the COVID-19 vaccine’s third dose will be approved for the general public. According to a person familiar with the conversations, Biden administration officials are working on a proposal to start providing booster shots as early as this fall.