Who Is Eligible For A Third Dose After The FDA Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot?

The US Food and Drug Administration approved a booster dosage of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, as instances of the virus continue to rise across the country.

The federal health office announced in a press statement that it will provide emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer vaccination to Americans over 65 who had previously received two doses of the same vaccine brand.

The FDA also approved the booster dose for persons aged 18 to 64 whose jobs put them at risk of developing serious COVID-19 problems.

After the second treatment, the third dose would be given at least six months later. The booster shots, on the other hand, will only be given to those who received the Pfizer vaccine doses.

The FDA amended the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for a booster dose in certain populations, including health care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers, and those in homeless shelters or prisons, among others, after considering the entirety of the available scientific evidence and the deliberations of our advisory committee of independent, external experts.

“This pandemic is dynamic and developing, with new information on vaccine safety and efficacy being released every day. We will continue to examine the quickly changing research and keep the public informed as we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations, including the use of a booster dose,” Woodcock noted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is anticipated to provide a booster dose recommendation as early as Thursday. According to The New York Times, the CDC’s scientific advisers are meeting right now to debate who should get the booster doses and when.

Vaccine regulators are also slated to meet to evaluate whether booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines could be administered to recipients.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the FDA’s emergency use authorization comes as the country’s average daily number of new COVID-19 infections surged to 2,031 on Tuesday, the highest level since March.

Since the outbreak began, the United States has reported 42,539,373 COVID-19 cases and 681,111 deaths.