Who is Declan Rice’s childhood sweetheart Lauren Fryer in the Euro 2020 final?

When Harry Kane tapped home a penalty rebound in extra time in front of 60,000 people at Wembley Stadium, the Three Lions qualified for their first major tournament final since 1996.

Declan Rice, one of England’s most talented players, defected from the Republic of Ireland to England in 2019.

Lauren Fryer, his childhood sweetheart, was there for him every step of the way.

Lauren, from Chessington, Greater London, is known for posting lovely photos of herself and her partner on social media, according to OK.

Harry Kane’s wife Kate and Luke Shaw’s girlfriend Anouska Santos are among the 8,356 Instagram devotees who follow the natural beauty.

Lauren frequently posts selfies of the couple at prominent landmarks throughout the world, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome, and the top of Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Lauren looked stunning in 2019 when she shared a picture of herself with her beau, who was named Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.

“Couldn’t be more proud of my Dec getting young player of the year,” she captioned the photo.

Raffa, the couple’s dog, is theirs.