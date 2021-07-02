Who is Chuggs Wallis, and where did he come from? Meet the new Love Island cast member for 2021.

Shannon Singh, a contestant on ITV’s Love Island, left the island after only a few days, shocking fans.

The reality show presented by Laura Whitmore has already seen its fair share of turmoil, and it appears that more is on the way.

Bombshells, as they’re known. Liam Reardon and Chuggs Wallis are ready to join the show.

But who exactly is Chuggs Wallis? Continue reading to find out.

Chuggs Wallis, a Surrey native, is 23 years old.

He launched Booby Buckets, a company that makes personalized hats, after graduating from university last year.

The Oxford graduate was philosophical when asked why he was entering the villa.

He stated, “I just feel like it’s now or never.”

‘I’m only 23, yet I’m terrified of becoming old.’ Especially since I was missing half of my final year of university and we had so many great planned.’

He expressed a view shared by many, adding, “I feel like I’ve wasted a year of my youth because of Covid and the pandemic, so I’m really eager to get it all back and make the most of it.”

He said he wanted a lady who is willing to muck in when asked about his ideal spouse, who may be Liberty, Chloe, or Faye.

He went on to say, ‘I need someone to be my best friend.’

‘I have a pal with a girlfriend who plays rugby, golf, and everything with us. She’s fantastic because she gets involved. That’s exactly what I’m looking for.’

You can follow his sporting exploits on Instagram, where he goes by the handle @chuggswallis.