Who is Bigler Stouffer, and where did he come from? Oklahoma will put an inmate to death for the murder of a teacher.

On Thursday, Bigler Jobe Stouffer II will be executed in Oklahoma for the 1985 murder of a schoolteacher.

At 10 a.m., Stouffer, 79, will be given a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Stouffer’s execution, like all future executions in the state, was delayed to 10 a.m. for logistical reasons, according to Josh Ward, a spokesman for the Department of Corrections.

The execution would be Oklahoma’s first since John Grant vomited and convulsed after receiving the sedative midazolam during his October execution, which ended a six-year moratorium on capital punishment in the state due to concerns about the state’s lethal injection techniques.

Stouffer was condemned to death for the murder of Linda Reaves in an attack that also gravely injured her lover, Doug Ivens, although he has maintained his innocence throughout.

His lawyers contended that Oklahoma’s current three-drug lethal injection technique puts him at danger of unconstitutional pain and suffering, and that he should be included in a federal lawsuit challenging the protocols, which is due to go to trial in February, with other death row plaintiffs.

His appeal for a stay was denied by federal courts. A last-minute appeal to the Supreme Court of the United States is still pending.

Last month, Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board voted against executing Stouffer, citing reservations about the state’s ability to carry out executions humanely, but Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected the board’s recommendation.

On Thursday morning, protesters are expected to gather outside the penitentiary and Stitt’s residence in a final attempt to persuade the governor to grant Stouffer clemency.

“No one can claim that government can be trusted to always do it right, or that capital punishment is an effective public policy,” Abraham Bonowitz, director of Death Penalty Action, told The Washington Newsday.

After an international outcry, Stitt granted clemency to Julius Jones only hours before his scheduled execution last month, commuting his sentence to life in prison without the chance of release.

After his initial conviction and death sentence were overturned, Stouffer was convicted in 2003 and condemned to die.

