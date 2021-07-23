Who is Bianca Walkden, and what are her prospects of winning a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics?

Bianca Walkden of Liverpool has only one thing missing from her great career: an Olympic gold medal.

She’ll try to win the one top prize she hasn’t won yet in Tokyo this year.

After a great, silverware-filled career, Walkden, 29, heads to Tokyo as one of Liverpool’s top medal contenders.

The Merseyside Taekwondo star will compete in the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics as Great Britain’s first three-time global champion, and she has dominated the sport since winning the first of her three world titles in 2015.

Walkden, 29, will be eager to go after having to wait an extra year for her opportunity at glory due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The former Sports Personality of the Year nominee enters the event as the favorite to win gold, a feat that would cement her status as Great Britain’s most decorated Taekwondo athlete even further.

Walkden has a total of 21 medals, including a bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and a third world championship gold medal at the 2019 tournament in Manchester, making her the first British athlete to do so.

Since going professional in 2015, Walkden’s best year was probably 2017, when she won gold in all four tournaments she competed in, including her second world championship victory in Muju, South Korea. Her outstanding year earned her a tenth place finish in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year poll, with approximately 14,000 votes.

Walkden stated in 2018 that growing up in Liverpool had a significant influence on the athlete she is now.

“When people question me, I am so determined to prove them wrong,” she explained. It’s entirely a Scouse thing.

“I think it’s something in the water!” says the narrator.

Walkden will be trying to add an Olympic gold medal to her already impressive resume.