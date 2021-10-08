Who is Beijing’s agent? The Treasury Department may fire IMF Chief Georgieva on data tampering in China’s favor.

The US Treasury Department is reportedly considering asking International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva to resign over an alleged ethics issue in which she allegedly urged World Bank personnel to change China’s ranking in the “Doing Business 2018” report when she was CEO.

According to Bloomberg, Treasury Department officials are debating whether the Managing Director should be asked to leave, while the fund continues to analyze the inquiry results from law firm WilmerHale, which was hired by the World Bank to conduct the investigation. As part of its evaluation, the fund’s 24-member executive board met with Georgieva on Wednesday. The executive board met with WilmerHale earlier this week.

The United States’ stance on the topic might have a significant impact on the board’s examination of the claims, since the country holds 16.5 percent of the fund’s voting rights, the largest percentage. The board convened for roughly five hours, according to one source. The executive directors will meet again on Friday to discuss the situation.

According to Reuters, WilmerHale disclosed in an independent investigative report in mid-September that Georgieva put “undue pressure” on employees to boost China’s position, raising worries about China’s power and hold at the World Bank.

Georgieva stated that she disagreed “fundamentally” with the WilmerHale report’s conclusions and interpretations. The Treasury Department said it was studying the report’s “serious findings” shortly after it was made public. WilmerHale said in the report that there was “direct and indirect pressure” on then-World Bank President Jim Yong Kim’s office to change the methodology of the study to favor China’s rating. According to the report, the “pressure” was most likely imposed on Kim’s orders. According to the article, Georgieva and her top adviser, Simeon Djankov, encouraged workers to “make precise adjustments to China’s data points.” The World Bank was looking for China’s help with a capital increase at the time.

An IMF spokesperson said the fund’s executive board “remains dedicated to a full, objective, and timely evaluation and expects to meet again shortly for additional discussion” in a statement released Wednesday. The economic study has now been canceled by the World Bank.

China was ranked 78th in the World Bank's "Doing Business 2018" report, released in October 2017. China was ranked seven places lower in the initial draft report. The World Bank's "Doing Business" report evaluates countries based on a variety of economic parameters.