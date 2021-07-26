Who is Amy Day in Love Island 2021? Age, Instagram, and employment of Humans actress

Casa Amor is back on Love Island to stir more drama, and Amy Day from Surrey is one of the new girls looking for love.

After much anticipation, Casa Amor was finally confirmed to return over the weekend, with both male and female bombshells joining the ITV2 show.

Casa Amor often creates a sensation in the villa, with newcomers putting their sights on those who are already married.

After rumors that it wouldn’t be included on Love Island, Casa Amor is back.

The luxury rival villa was revealed at the close of Friday night’s program, and now we can see the new contestants who are ready to tread on some toes.

Amy Day is one of six new candidates who have been announced for the Casa Amor season.

The Surrey resident, 25, has admitted that she is “terrible” at dating.

She defined herself as “fun, don’t take anything seriously” in an interview. I don’t take setbacks well, and I always act as if it was all meant to be. I’m a happy person who is also a great friend.”

She’s joining the Love Island cast in the hopes of finding love, and she’s not scared to stomp on anyone’s toes, while claiming it’s not her goal. “I’m just going to see what the mood is,” she remarked when asked who she has her eye on in the villa. As a result, we’ll see.”

Amy is a performer who has been in an episode of Humans and routinely appears on cruise liners. Despite her good fortune, her ambition is to act on the West End — or on Hollyoaks!

If she could land any role, it would be in the West End production of Wicked. Amy’s parents are both West End artists, and she claims she has spent her entire childhood surrounded by it.

Amy may be found on Instagram @ amyday , where she shares a lot of gorgeous photos.