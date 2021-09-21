Who is Adam Peaty, the swimmer on Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Last weekend, the new season of Strictly Come Dancing premiered, with 15 new celebrities matched with professional dancers.

Nina Wadia, Rhys Stephenson, and Robert Webb were among the celebrities who were matched up one by one.

Throughout the weeks, the celebs will compete to see who can be crowned the greatest dancer of the lot and take home the glitterball trophy.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe were the first male couple on Strictly Come Dancing.

There are a slew of celebrities in the lineup, including Olympian Adam Peaty.

But how did he arrive to this point?

Adam Peaty was born on December 28, 1994, and is 26 years old.

His parents, Mark and Caroline, have four children, the youngest of whom is him.

Adam hails from Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, near Burton-on-Trent, and began swimming at his local club, Dove Valley Swimming Club, when he was 12 years old, setting the club’s speed record.

He began training at the City of Derby swimming club while studying in 2009, then in 2017 he began training full-time at Loughborough University.

Adam is currently in a relationship with his artist girlfriend Eirianedd Munro (‘Eiri’ for short).

They met at Loughbrough University, when she was studying Fine Art and he was studying Business.

George, the couple’s kid, was born in the year 2020.

Adam specializes in breaststroke and has been dubbed the world’s fastest breaststroker.

He earned the first gold medal for a male British swimmer in 24 years in the 100 meter breaststroke at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

He then defended his championship at the 2020 Summer Olympics in 2021, becoming the first British swimmer to do it.

He has also won eight World Championships, sixteen European Championships, and three Commonwealth Championships.

The Olympian holds the world record in both the 50-meter and 100-meter breaststroke competitions, and he has broken 14 world records, including being the first man to swim the 50-meter breaststroke in under 26 seconds and the first to swim the 100-meter breaststroke in both 58 and 57 seconds.

