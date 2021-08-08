Who is Aaron Simpson, the newcomer on Love Island 2021?

With only a few weeks till the final, Love Island is ready to get a new boy.

Aaron Simpson, a professional footballer from Kent, will join medical student Priya Gopaldas in the villa for the first time.

The 24-year-old has already stated that he had his sights set on Chloe Burrows or Mary Bedford before entering the villa, however he hasn’t “put all my eggs in one basket.”

Aaron stated that he wanted to join Love Island in order to “leave with a ‘worldie.'”

“I’m absolutely searching for a long-term relationship,” he stated. I’m ready to settle down now that I’ve gotten all the player stuff out of my system.”

Because he is a large family man, the newcomer is looking for “someone who is family oriented.”

“I’m quite close to my mother, father, and sister,” he stated. I have a large family, therefore I need someone who can deal with that.”

Aaron, who is a very spontaneous person, is looking for a female who doesn’t take herself too seriously.

He stated that he is looking for a girl “with a personality” who “doesn’t rely on me.”

“I’m quite confident and can talk for hours, so it’s probably simple to leave me to do all the talking in some settings, so someone with a strong enough personality to put me in my place.”

Aaron began playing football at the age of five and got his first professional contract at the age of seventeen.

People assume he’ll be a footballer because he’s a footballer, but he says, “I got all of that out of my system when I was younger, and now I’m a lot more laid-back when it comes to dating.”

Aaron believes he and Toby Aromolaran will get along swimmingly because they have many interests. He also stated that he and Jake Cornish and Liam Reardon would get along.

Going out for drinks is his dream date, according to the Kent native. He’d like to do something “exciting and adventurous” on a second date, such as rock climbing or zip lining.

“I enjoy doing stuff like that.”

