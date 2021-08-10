Who is Aaron Simpson and how old is the professional footballer in Love Island 2021?

The Love Island 2021 final is just a few weeks away, but there’s no hint of the action slowing down just yet, as two new bombshells will be introduced on tonight’s show (Monday, August 9).

Six competitors, including original participants Jake Cornish and Kaz Kamwi, were on the verge of being ejected from the villa in last night’s shocking cliffhanger, with the tough decision of which two should be sent packing resting in the hands of their fellow islanders.

However, the presence of Aaron Simpson and Priya Gopaldas in tonight’s episode is sure to generate even more ruffled feathers and turned heads.

Aaron Simpson is a Kent native who is 24 years old.

He describes himself as “a pretty cheeky chap” who is “always joyful and always laughing,” according to his family and friends. Someone who is always the life and spirit of the party. “It’s a pleasure to be around him.”

Aaron promises to bring “fun, good energy, and wonderful vibes” to the Love Island villa, claiming, “I think a couple of the girls’ heads will turn when I step in there.”

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity,” he stated when asked why he wanted to go on Love Island. I’m all about having a good time, and I’m hoping to come away with a ‘worldie.’

“I absolutely want to be in a long-term relationship. I’m ready to settle down now that I’ve gotten all the player stuff out of my system.”

Aaron, who has a thing for Margot Robbie or Michelle Keegan, knows exactly what he wants in a love companion, adding, “Someone that is family-oriented since my family is incredibly important to me.” My mother, father, and sister are all very close to me.

“Someone who isn’t too serious, as I am a really spontaneous individual.”

“Personality-wise, the person who is most my type is Chloe or Mary at the moment,” the new islander says, indicating that he wants to leave his options open at the villa. I’m not putting all of my eggs in one basket.”

