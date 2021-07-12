Who Invented The Ultimate Summer Cocktail? National Pia Colada Day 2021: Who Invented The Ultimate Summer Cocktail?

The classic pia colada, which originated in Puerto Rico in the 1950s, is today loved all over the world. Read on to learn more about the origins of the Pia Colada on National Pia Colada Day 2021.

In the capital city of San Juan, bartender Ramón “Monchito” Marrero introduced the sweet cocktail in 1954.

Marrero, who was the head bartender at the time, blended a few ingredients to create a pleasant drink to offer to visitors at the Caribe Hilton Hotel on a sunny day. Marrero created what would become many people’s favorite summer drink by combining coconut cream, pineapple juice, and a small amount of rum, according to Forbes.

Long-serving personnel revealed that the drink was originally offered without alcohol and just as a simple beverage to quench a guest’s thirst. The pia colada was first served as a milkshake, shaken with crushed ice. According to Rakija Lounge, Marrero’s concept of adding rum to the drink gave birth to the pia colada that we today enjoy.

Marrero worked as a bartender at the hotel for the following 35 years, serving his famous beverage.

By the year 1978, the pia colada had been designated as Puerto Rico’s official drink. In 2004, Governor Sila Maria Calderon of Puerto Rico awarded Caribe Hilton with a proclamation commemorating the drink’s 50th anniversary.

Celebrities from all over the world who visited the island gushed about the fruity beverage as soon as they tried it. The cocktail was reputedly enjoyed by singers Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., as well as John Wayne and his Hollywood co-star Joan Crawford.

The pia colada was also featured in Rupert Holmes’ classic song, “Escape (The Pina Colada Song),” due to its enormous popularity.

“The Pia Colada has a long and illustrious history at the Caribe Hilton. We’re delighted to be regarded as the birthplace of the recipe, and we want our visitors to feel like they’re a part of it,” said Pablo Torres, the hotel’s general manager.

“To keep them interested, we continue to put out additional drink-related offerings,” he added. Since the reopening, we’ve produced two new recipes: Pia Colada French toast and a Pia Colada drink at our on-site Starbucks, both of which feature tweaks on the original cocktail. Guests know they’re in Puerto Rico when they try our Pia Colada.”