Who has remained? Which celebrities are still in the Castle on I’m A Celebrity?

Get Me Out Of Here, I’m a Celebrity! After a rocky start to the season, the show has reached the point where stars are voted out.

The first celebrity to depart the Castle was Richard Madeley, albeit this was not due to a public vote.

After falling down at Gwrych Castle, the 65-year-old was forced to leave the show after breaking the show’s “covid bubble” during a hospital visit.

I’m a famous person… As a heavy storm pummeled the set, Get Me Out of Here was pulled off the air for three nights last week. The celebrity participants were evacuated from the castle and sent to a secure location.

On Sunday, Dame Arlene Phillips was voted off the show.

At the age of 78, the former television judge was the show’s oldest participant.

She told Martin Lewis on Monday’s Good Morning Britain that the celebrities were sequestered in the castle and were not given any news or touch with the outside world – however they were allowed to watch Netflix.

ITV has confirmed that the King or Queen of the Castle will be crowned on Sunday, December 12 in this year’s series finale.

The following celebrities are still at the camp:

Actor Adam Woodyatt from EastEnders and Simon Gregson from Coronation Street

Producer and DJ naughty child Four-time Kadeena Cox is a paralympic gold medalist. Matty Lee is an Olympic gold medalist. Louise Minchin is a BBC Breakfast presenter. Danny Miller is an Emmerdale actor. Former Saturdays vocalist Frankie Bridge is a fictional character created by Frankie Bridge David Ginola is a football legend. DJ Snoochie Shy of Radio 1Xtra