Who else was present for the unveiling of the Diana statue with William and Harry?

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex unveiled their long-awaited statue of Diana Princess of Wales to a small crowd.

It was described as a “little event and a very intimate time for the family” by Kensington Palace.

The following is a list of the 13 persons that attended the brief ceremony with William and Harry:

Earl Spencer, for starters.

Since his sister’s death in a Paris car collision 24 years ago, Diana’s younger brother Charles – uncle to William and Harry – has championed Diana’s memory and legacy.

He spoke out about phony financial statements provided to him by journalist Martin Bashir prior to Diana’s Panorama interview, and he has been a vocal critic of Bashir and the BBC’s conduct during the scathing investigation into the broadcast.

The earl delivered a contentious eulogy at the princess’ funeral, which was interpreted as an attack on the royal family.

In his address, Charles promised Diana that her “blood family” will do all possible to safeguard William and Harry “so that their souls are not just drowned by duty and tradition, but can sing loudly as you desired.”

Sarah McCorquodale, Lady

Lady Sarah, Diana’s powerful older sister, was a member of the six-person statue committee tasked with commissioning the monument and raising cash privately.

She dated Prince Charles for a short time in the 1970s and is claimed to have introduced Diana to him.

Lady Sarah, a former High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, has maintained a strong relationship with her royal nephews, attending Harry’s son Archie’s christening in 2019.

Jane Fellowes, Lady

Lady Jane, Diana’s other sister, was present at Archie’s baptism and provided the only reading at Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Lord Robert Fellowes, the Queen’s former private secretary, is her husband.

It was alleged that because of his position, Lord Fellowes became antagonistic to Diana following her divorce, but he told the inquiry into her death that he had always been fond of her.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton is a British actress who plays Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton

William was played by a former SAS Major. (This is a brief piece.)