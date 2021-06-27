Who else has broken Covid guidelines and where are they now, according to Hancock’s resignation?

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, has resigned after being photographed in an embrace with assistant Gina Coladangelo last month, in violation of his own coronavirus regulations.

He will become a Conservative backbencher, while Sajid Javid, the former home secretary and chancellor, has been promoted to lead the DHSC.

What other politicians have been discovered breaking the government’s social distance guidelines, and where do they now stand?

— Neil Ferguson, Professor

Professor Neil Ferguson was a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which persuaded the Prime Minister to impose the first national lockdown — yet he disobeyed the regulations just days after they were implemented.

The researcher, who warned that without dramatic action, 250,000 people in the UK might die, resigned from Sage on May 5, 2020, when it was revealed that he let a woman to visit his London home when the government’s main message was to stay at home.

According to the Telegraph, Prof Ferguson allowed Antonia Staats, 38, to visit him at home in London at least twice during the lockdown, on March 30 and April 8.

The breach left Matt Hancock stunned, and he told Sky News at the time, “It’s extraordinary.” “I’m not sure what you’re talking about.”

Prof Ferguson was correct in resigning, he said, adding that he couldn’t continue advising the government because it was “simply not possible.”

Mr Ferguson has continued to work as a researcher at Imperial College London’s medical faculty.– Cummings, Dominic During the first lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former main adviser aroused public fury by driving from London to County Durham with his wife and son.

After his wife got coronavirus-related symptoms, Mr Cummings drove 250 miles to his parents’ home in Durham, in violation of rules.

Mr Cummings was backed by the Prime Minister despite calls for him to quit over the trip, which included a trip to local beauty spot Barnard Castle to assess the health of his eyesight.

In a press conference held in the rose garden of Downing Street, Mr Cummings justified his actions. (This is a brief piece.)