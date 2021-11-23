Who Do You Think You Are: Who is Joe Sugg, how old is he, and who is his girlfriend, according to Who Do You Think You Are?

Joe Sugg comes today on Who Do You Think You Are and reveals some astounding family secrets.

To learn more about his family’s past, the YouTuber, actor, and Strictly star enlists the help of his older sister, Zoe, who is also a YouTuber.

He learns about a great-great-great grandfather who worked on the first telegraph, grandparents who fled religious persecution in France, and a relative who survived the Great Fire of London.

But who is Joe Sugg, and where have you seen him before?

Joe Sugg, who is he?

Joe, 30, is a YouTube sensation who has transitioned into an actor.

After working as a roof thatcher, he started his channel, ThatcherJoe.

Joe’s YouTube channel has almost seven million subscribers, with another 3.4 million watching his vlogs and 1.6 million watching his gaming channel.

In 2018, he rose to popularity after appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Dianne Buswell, an Australian dancer, was his partner.

They made it to the final and came in second place.

Joe Sugg has a girlfriend, but who is she?

Joe is dating Dianne Buswell, his Strictly partner.

In 2017, Dianne joined the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Reverend Richard Coles was her celebrity partner for the 2017 season.

Dianne and Joe stated they were living together in August 2019, before disclosing they had purchased a home earlier this year.

What is the name of Joe Sugg’s sister?

Zoe Sugg, also known as Zoella, is Joe Sugg’s sister.

In 2009, Zoe launched her YouTube account. She has a following of almost ten million people.

She is claimed to be worth millions of pounds and has founded a number of businesses.