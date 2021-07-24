Who decides what nurses should be paid in the NHS?

The government has announced a 3% pay increase for NHS employees in England in honor of their “pandemic contribution throughout an exceptional year,” but the increase has sparked debate.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, said the salary increase was despite a wider pay freeze in the public sector, but Labour and unions have slammed the move.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced that it has adopted the recommendations of independent review bodies and that NHS employees in England would get a 3% pay increase retroactive to April.

According to the DHSC, the “average nurse” will receive an extra £1,000 per year, while many porters and cleaners will receive roughly £540.

“Our NHS employees have fought tremendously hard to combat the epidemic for over eighteen months, and I’m delighted to confirm we are implementing the pay review bodies’ recommendations in full this year, so staff in their remit will receive a 3% pay rise,” minister for care Helen Whately said in a statement.

After consulting with government departments, unions, and others, independent bodies such as the NHS Pay Review Body and the Review Body for Doctors’ and Dentists’ Renumeration provide non-binding recommendations to the government.

In March, the government’s own suggestion to the pay review board, a 1% rise, sparked debate.

While health minister Nadine Dorries declared the government could not afford to give NHS staff in England a wage rise of more than 1%, a leading union put up an industrial action fund and called for the public to support a slow hand clap against the proposals.

Nurses, paramedics, consultants, and dentists in England will receive a wage increase, while doctors and dentists in training will not.

Pay is a concern for parliaments in Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland because health expenditure is devolved.

In Wales, Health Minister Eluned Morgan agreed to a 3% wage increase for all NHS employees, and in Scotland, health workers received a pay boost from the Scottish Government in May that was worth at least 4% for most employees.

When inflation is taken into account, the projected salary increase, according to unions, becomes a pay reduction.

