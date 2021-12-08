Who can enter the UK without taking a covid test, as well as the latest travel laws, fines, and who may enter the UK without undergoing a covid test.

Arriving in England without proof of a negative coronavirus test could result in a £500 punishment.

The Department of Transportation issued a warning this week as limitations are strengthened in an attempt to curb the virus’s Omicron strain.

Before landing in the UK, passengers aged 12 and up must produce proof of a negative pre-departure test, either a lateral flow or a PCR, taken no more than 48 hours before departure.

If you test positive, your transportation provider is unlikely to allow you to board if you inform them of your results.

You’ll have to follow the rules for positive coronavirus cases in the country you’re in, which will almost certainly force you to locate lodging quickly.

If you fly abroad in the next days and test positive, you may have to spend Christmas abroad.

You can enter the UK without taking a test from a number of nations.

Ireland, the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, the Falkland Islands, St Helena, Ascension Island, and Ethiopia are among these countries.

If they are traveling to the UK for urgent medical care – or accompanying someone who is – older persons do not need to be tested because it is “not practically practicable” to do so.

If a person has a medical condition that prevents them from taking the test, they are also exempt.

When they check in with their transportation provider and when they arrive in England, they must produce a note from a medical practitioner.

People who work in specific occupations are also exempt from testing.

This includes airline pilots and crews, Eurostar employees, foreign truck drivers, and military personnel.

According to the Department for Transport, children aged 11 and younger are not required to undergo a test before traveling to England.

What other testing guidelines have been altered as a result of the Omicron strain?

Even those who have been completely vaccinated must now conduct a post-arrival PCR test and self-isolate until the results are negative.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated must purchase two post-arrival PCR tests and self-isolate for ten days.

There are presently eleven nations on the Red List, and you can only enter the UK if you are a British citizen from any of them.