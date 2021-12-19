Who are the nominees for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021, and when is it broadcast?

Tonight marks the return of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, which honors another spectacular year in British sport.

On Monday, a shortlist of six athletes who will compete for the 68th edition of the prize was announced.

The event will begin live from MediaCity at 6.45 p.m. and will be broadcast on BBC One and IPlayer.

Paris Fury expresses’relief’ following Tyson’s life-altering diagnosis.

Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Clare Balding, and Alex Scott will host coverage of the Olympics, Paralympics, and Euro 2020, as well as look back on major sporting incidents from the past year.

Because each nominee will be issued a number at the start of the show, the winner of this year’s Sports Personality will be determined by a vote.

Viewers who are watching the broadcast can call the number of their favorite winner, and anyone with a BBC account can also vote online.

Below is the complete list of candidates for whom you can vote:

Who is the BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominee for 2021?

After her spectacular triumph in the US Open, the 19-year-old tennis sensation is the favorite for this year’s award.

Emma rose to prominence as a wildcard at Wimbledon, where she advanced to the last 16 before withdrawing due to lung problems.

After receiving considerable backlash in the aftermath of the tournament, the youngster silenced her critics by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title just two months later.

Emma will be the first woman to win the award since Zara Tindall in 2006 if the bookies are correct and she wins tonight.

The 27-year-old diver won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Tom first competed in the Beijing 2008 Olympics, where he and Matty Lee won first place in the synchronized 10m platform event.

The heavyweight champion had another great year, cementing his place at the top of the sport with a dramatic triumph over Deontay Wilder in October.

To put an end to their rollercoaster trilogy, the 33-year-old overcame The Bronze Bomber in an 11th round stoppage. “The summary has come to an end.”