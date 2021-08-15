Who are the Incels, why are they so deadly, and what can we do to stop them?

The gunman who killed five people in Plymouth before turning the pistol on himself has been linked to Incel, an online network of men who despise women.

Following the murders of many persons in Plymouth on Thursday, police are now scouring Jake Davison’s social media accounts.

Days before the massacre, Davison wrote on Facebook that “women are haughty” and that “women treat guys with zero regard or even view them as human beings.”

In a number of his internet videos, he discussed Incel’s ideas, which are currently being investigated by police.

Last year, a 17-year-old Toronto boy was charged with terrorism for allegedly murdering a lady with a machete — the first time such a prosecution was made in a case containing “incel” ideology.

A 20-year-old guy who self-identified as a “incel” – short for “involuntary celibate” – allegedly went on a shooting spree in Arizona last year, allegedly targeting couples to show his fury about women rejecting him.

Incel-related violence has been on the rise for the past seven years, and has been linked to the deaths of at least 53 people and a slew of injuries, according to our research.

Incel is the moniker given to an internet community dominated by males and boys who despise women and blame them for their sexless lifestyles.

Some radicals push for social and sexual disobedience, while others are simply lonely and use the community for support in an age of digital isolation. These fanatical incels seek vengeance by attacking those they refer to as “Chads and Stacys,” which refers to men and women they consider to be very successful in the sex department.

In our new study, we believe that governments should recognize incels as ideological extremist organizations and begin combatting misogyny in the same manner they oppose Islamic extremism through stricter rules and legislation.

What are the beliefs of incels?

We looked at what the attackers were writing online and how they interacted with others in the community during our investigation of incel attacks over the last seven years.

Incels are enraged because they believe the sexual revolution has rendered women promiscuous and manipulative, according to our findings.