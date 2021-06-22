Who are the hosts of the Love Island The Morning After podcast and how can I listen to it?

With the return of Love Island: The Morning After, fans of ITV’s iconic dating reality show will be able to grab an extra serving of all the drama and gossip from the island every morning.

After last year’s summer series of Love Island was canceled due to Covid-19, the smash-hit dating reality show’s seventh season will premiere this month, with Laura Whitmore reprising her role as host.

The finalists have been unveiled, and they range from estate agents and models to footballers and VIP party hosts.

With behind-the-scenes footage, celebrity guests, and some brand new elements for the new series, the popular podcast is set to be bigger than ever this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Love Island: The Morning After podcast, including who’ll be hosting it and how to listen.

Who is the host of Love Island: The Morning After?

Former Islander Kem Cetinay will host this season of Love Island: The Morning After alongside TV and BBC Radio 1 broadcaster Arielle Free, who won the show with co-star Amber Davies in 2017.

Since 2018, the couple has hosted the show, and they will continue to keep fans up to date on all the latest news and gossip from the villa this summer.

Regular guests will join them, including ex-Islander Olivia Attwood, who will serve as the podcast’s resident Agony Aunt. Former competitors who found love on the show will reflect on their time in the villa in the Throwback Thursday segment.

How to listen to Love Island: The Morning After on your computer or mobile device

You’ll be able to see Kem, Arielle, and their special guests discuss all of the drama from the Love Island villa for the first time this year.

Every morning, Love Island: The Morning After will be available on the Global Player and ITV Hub, with additional special content available only to Hub viewers.

You may also listen to the audio-only version wherever you normally get your podcasts.