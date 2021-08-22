WHO and UNICEF advocate for sending medicine and aid to Afghans via commercial flights.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF called for the establishment of a “humanitarian airbridge” to allow commercial aircraft to deliver medicine and other aid supplies to people in need across Afghanistan.

As the US and other foreign nations hurry to evacuate residents and allies after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban last week, the UN agencies stated in a statement that the humanitarian needs of Afghans “should not and must be disregarded.”

However, because commercial aircraft are not permitted to fly into Kabul airport at the moment, humanitarian organizations have no way of getting supplies into the nation for those in need, according to the agencies.

“The World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) demand for the immediate establishment of a humanitarian airbridge to allow for the continuous and unhindered delivery of aid into Afghanistan. We’re also keeping close tabs on all UN and international partners to see what we can do to speed up relief shipments,” the organizations stated.

Even before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the United Nations estimated the country needed the world’s third-largest humanitarian effort, with more than 18 million people in need of assistance.

“Conflict, displacement, drought, and the COVID-19 pandemic all contribute to Afghanistan’s complicated and dire predicament. Humanitarian organizations must be supported and facilitated in order to fulfill Afghanistan’s massive and expanding needs, and to ensure that no one dies unnecessarily as a result of a lack of access to aid,” they urged.

The announcement comes as the United States and other countries continue to evacuate Afghans across the country. The US Defense Department activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) for the third time in history on Sunday, requesting commercial aircraft’ assistance in the ongoing evacuation efforts. As a result, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Airlines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines, and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 planes to the evacuation of people and personnel.

The commercial jets are likely to shuttle thousands of people stranded at US bases in Qatar, Bahrain, and Germany, rather than flying in and out of Kabul.

In recent days, the atmosphere at the Kabul airport has been engulfed in fear and uncertainty, with suggestions that Americans seeking to flee the area could be targeted by the Islamic State (ISIS). This is a condensed version of the information.