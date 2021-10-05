Whitehall officials reportedly asked the minister if ‘Teesside and Merseyside are the same thing.’

While working on George Osborne’s Northern Powerhouse strategy, Levelling Up Minister Neil O’Brien addressed a Conservative Party fringe event how he was compelled to teach his London civil employees geography.

“I was honestly asked whether Teesside and Merseyside are the same thing by an official when working on the Northern Powerhouse, and I was like no, no,” the minister stated.

Ben Houchen, the mayor of Tees Valley, who was also on the panel, said he had had similar experiences.

When he initially went to Whitehall with a wish list for his region, he found out that “very few civil officials could point to Teesside on the map,” he claimed.

The two were speaking at the event about the government’s “leveling up agenda,” which includes everything from transportation and education to jobs and high-street redevelopment.

“What is levelling up?” Mr O’Brien asked at an event held by the Onward research tank. It is divided into four parts, the first of which concerns the empowerment of local leaders and communities.

“The second part is about growing the private sector and raising living standards; the third part is about expanding opportunity and improving public services; and the fourth part is about restoring local pride, which is partly about the appearance and feel of your town center, partly about ensuring low crime, and partly about civic society.”

Mr. O’Brien went on to say, “This isn’t a North-South issue; it’s a national agenda.”

“Meaningless slogans will not heal the inequities between our regions that the Conservatives established then worsened over the past decade,” Labour’s shadow local government secretary Steve Reed said.

“They are preventing citizens from having a say in development on their doorsteps and prioritizing investment in wealthy neighborhoods over disadvantaged ones. This is a Conservative-led government that is dividing our country rather than uniting us.”