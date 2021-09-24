White Students Are Told to Leave Multicultural Space in a Video That Has Gone Viral.

A video of two white male students being asked to leave a multicultural environment and told there is no such thing as “white culture” went viral on social media and sparked outrage.

The Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, a student group at Arizona State University, shared the original seven-minute and forty-second video on Instagram on Thursday (ASU).

Shorter copies of the video were published on Twitter, and individuals who questioned the two male students were chastised. On Friday morning, one video clip had been viewed over 1.5 million times, while another version had been viewed 1.4 million times.

On Friday, some conservatives on Twitter shared excerpts of the video and criticized those who asked the white kids to leave.

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and Arizona state Senator Wendy Rogers were among those there.

The white pupils are seen in the footage sitting at a table with laptops and a rucksack. A sticker on one of the laptops reads, “Police lives count.”

Two Chick-fil-A cups were seen on the table, and one of the students was wearing a t-shirt that proclaimed “Did not vote for Biden.”

They were approached by two female students, one of whom informed them they were “offensive” and mentioned the sticker. One of the students eventually revealed that she was African-American.

The white students were asked to leave the multicultural zone, which the student organization later claimed took years of fighting to achieve, but there was a disagreement about it.

As he indicated they were being “kicked out,” the male student wearing a Biden t-shirt grabbed up his phone and looked to be recording the confrontation. Another guy said off camera that this was not the case.

One of the students stated, “You’re making this space unpleasant,” and the kid in the Biden t-shirt answered, “I’m being made uncomfortable.”

One of the students commented, “But you’re white.” “Do you know what a multicultural space means… it means you aren’t being centered?”

“White isn’t a culture?” inquired the male pupil.

Imagine filming this and uploading it to the internet, thinking you’re the proper person.

One of the said, "No, it's not a culture."