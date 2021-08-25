White House Personnel Were Not Involved in Suspected Havana Syndrome Cases in Vietnam.

According to officials, no one from the vice president’s or White House staff was involved in suspected Havana Syndrome cases in Vietnam.

Two independent incidences of unexplained health events have been reported by US servicemen in Vietnam in the last week, according to US officials. According to the Associated Press, a probe is ongoing, and officials have not said who was affected. They have only said that it did not include White House workers.

According to the Associated Press, White House press secretary Jenn Psaki said Tuesday that the latest incidence of the illness had not yet been confirmed by officials but did not include anyone traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“There was an assessment of the vice president’s safety, and it was decided that she could continue to travel with her staff,” Psaki said.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Officials in the United States are still looking into the two probable cases of the condition that caused Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam to be delayed.

After initially pausing the probe for a few hours on Tuesday, officials decided it safe for Harris to continue on to her scheduled stop in Vietnam. Havana Syndrome is the moniker given to a series of inexplicable health episodes that began in 2016 and were first reported by American ambassadors and other government personnel in the Cuban capital. After the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, Harris is reassuring Asian allies on her tour.

Harris arrived in front of US diplomatic officials in Hanoi on Wednesday to sign a lease for a new embassy there. She didn’t comment directly on the Havana Syndrome problem, but she did thank individuals who labor for the US all across the world.

“Thank you,” I say to the embassy workers. “The people who serve in our embassies around the world are remarkable public servants who reflect the best of what the United States believes and seeks to be, which is a good neighbor to our partners and allies,” she said.

On Wednesday, Harris emphasized the revelation that the United States will provide 1 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Vietnam, bringing the total number of doses donated by the United States to 6 million.

