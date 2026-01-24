White House Faces Backlash After Altered Arrest Photos Fuel Propaganda Scandal

Two activists arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota, for disrupting a church service were released from federal custody on Friday, following a dramatic turn in their case involving manipulated images. Nekima Levy Armstrong and Chauntyll Allen, along with fellow activist William Kelly, had been detained after a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a service attended by local ICE officials. The activists’ release was granted by a federal judge, who ruled the government had not met its legal burden to justify their continued detention.

Controversial Image Manipulation

The case made national headlines after the White House posted an arrest photo of Armstrong that had been digitally altered. The altered image, shared on social media, showed Armstrong with darker skin and appearing to cry, accompanied by a caption labeling her as a “far-left agitator.” The White House quickly found itself under fire after investigative work by The Guardian revealed the image manipulation.

The release of video footage by Armstrong’s husband, Marques, exposed the true nature of the arrest. In contrast to the doctored image, the video showed Armstrong calm and composed during the arrest, even questioning why agents were filming her. The deception was further uncovered when Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared the original, unedited photo, which contradicted the altered version circulating online.

In the wake of the photo scandal, the White House faced widespread criticism, accused of attempting to discredit the activists’ peaceful protest through misleading imagery. Armstrong, freed with Allen, was greeted by supporters who cheered and celebrated the ruling, while Armstrong raised her fist in defiance, shouting, “Glory to God!”

Friction Between Church and State

This case highlights the growing tensions between religious institutions and state authorities, especially as activists increasingly turn to public demonstrations to challenge government policies. The protesters had targeted a service at a local church attended by ICE officials to raise awareness of their opposition to immigration enforcement practices.

For Armstrong and Allen, the government’s attempt to control the narrative through digital manipulation only underscored the weakness of their position. The activists’ legal team and their supporters have framed the case as not only a struggle for justice but also a fight against a government desperate to silence dissent by distorting the truth.