White cops let a dog bite a black man, evoking comparisons to the pre-civil rights era.

During a Monday arrest in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri, white police officers seemed to let a police dog to repeatedly attack a Black man, according to cellphone video captured by the Associated Press.

The video sparked uproar on social media, prompting the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to write an editorial equating it to pre-civil-rights Alabama acts.

The episode “bears all the markings of cops deciding to issue their particular form of street justice,” according to the editorial, rather than allowing courts to administer justice. Allowing the dog to attack the man was also described as “exactly as Birmingham’s iconic public safety chief, Bull Connor, did in the 1960s to prevent Blacks from demonstrating for equal rights.”

The incident took place in the small town of Woodson Terrace, and all three policemen in the video are white. Wesley Bell, the prosecuting attorney for St. Louis County, said in a statement that his office was aware of the video and promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the event, but he did not provide any other details.

At 7:18 a.m. Monday, officers in Woodson Terrace, a city of roughly 4,000 people near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, received word that a man had broken into a shop. According to a Facebook post by police, the man appeared to be on drugs, had threatened to kill policemen, and attempted to flee into rush-hour traffic. The man’s name was not released by the department.

Officers attempted to arrest the man but he refused, prompting a warning that if he did not cooperate, the police dog would be used. The dog was launched as the suspect continued to struggle, causing minor injuries to one officer, according to the police.

The man shouts out in pain as the dog bites his foot on his cellphone video. The dog is restrained by a leash, yet the biting continues for nearly 30 seconds.

The man appears to take a stride to run after the cop removes the dog, but he stumbles, and the dog lunges at him again, this time biting a leg for another 30 seconds until the officer removes the dog.