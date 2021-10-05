Whistleblower Frances Haugen Said Five Surprising Things During Her Facebook Testimony.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, testified before the Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection subcommittee on Tuesday, revealing some new information she obtained during her time there.

Much of the testimony, as well as senators’ questions and comments, focused on the social media giant’s impact on young people. In addition to detailing the firm’s efforts to grow its youth audience, Haugenâ€”a former product manager on Facebook’s civic misinformation teamâ€”discussed corporate research on the harm its service does to young people, particularly in terms of eating disorders and body image.

The roughly three-and-a-half-hour testimony covered a lot of ground (which included a brief recess). Take a look at five of Haugen’s most shocking assertions.

“Mark is the man in charge.”

While it’s long been known that Mark Zuckerberg, as CEO and chairman of Facebook, wields absolute power, Haugen revealed the extent of his influence. Zuckerberg, she claimed, “plays a very unique role in the internet industry” since he “controls approximately 55 percent of Facebook’s voting shares.”

“There are no other comparable big firms that are governed unilaterally,” Haugen said, adding that “the buck ends with Mark.” There is now no one holding him accountable except himself.”

She also emphasized how, in the past, Facebook claimed immunity under Section 230 and so had “the authority to deceive the court.” (An interactive computer service cannot be recognized as a publisher or speaker of third-party content, according to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.)

Although Facebook has the ability to reform, it requires government action.

When analyzing the litany of problems caused by Facebook, Haugen noted, “If they make $40 billion a year, they have the capacity to solve these problems.” She claimed, however, that the firm has repeatedly “put their astronomical profits before of people.”

Throughout her speech, Haugen urged Congress to intervene to regulate and create regulations for the world’s largest social media platform.

China, Iran, and other foreign countries have utilized the service for espionage, according to the business.

“Directly working on tracking Chinese participation on the platform surveilling, instance, Uyghur populations in locations around,” Haugen explained. This is a condensed version of the information.