Whistleblower: Facebook Knew How to Combat Hate Speech in the Middle East, But Didn’t Do Anything.

As a whistleblower disclosed systematic difficulties, including language barriers, Facebook’s internal knowledge of their shortcomings has expanded to spreading hate speech in the Middle East.

Last month, Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, came forward with a significant collection of business records to support her claim that Facebook prioritizes profit before safety.

Haugen claimed that Facebook was aware that its platforms were harming the minds of young children. Such faults aren’t confined to mental health; Haugen cited Facebook as a source of politically-motivated violence.

Documents in Haugen’s archives revealed how hate speech and terrorist content are perpetuated throughout the Middle East due to a lack of moderators who speak local languages and understand cultural complexity.

Despite the fact that Facebook “was never built with the intention of one day mediating the political speech of everyone in the world,” according to Eliza Campbell, director of the Middle East Institute’s Cyber Program, the platform has not developed artificial intelligence solutions that can monitor potential threats in various languages.

“However, given Facebook’s political prominence and resources, moderation is a perplexingly under-resourced project,” Campbell said.

According to the Associated Press, the firm has attempted to acquire employees who speak the local dialect; yet, the corporation claims that Arabic content moderation “still has a long way to go.”

Facebook’s content policing might be interpreted as censorship, limiting free speech.

“We were mistakenly enforcing counterterrorism content in Arabic,” one document on the company’s Dangerous Individuals and Organizations list states, adding that the present system “bars users from participating in political discussion, restricting their right to freedom of expression.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Linguists criticized Facebook’s method for being unsuitable for a location with a wide range of colloquial dialects that Arabic people type differently.

During the Arab Spring events in 2011, Facebook gained a large following in the Middle East, and users credited the platform with giving a rare opportunity for free speech and a vital source of news in a region where despotic governments tightly regulate both. However, in recent years, that image has shifted.

The accounts of a number of Palestinian journalists and activists have been terminated. The Syrian civil war archives are vanished. And a large number of common words have been made forbidden. This is a condensed version of the information.