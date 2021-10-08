While walking to school, a boy was pursued by a man.

On Thursday, October 7, at approximately 8.20 a.m., police received reports of a male acting suspiciously on Norwood Road in Southport.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 30s, being roughly 6ft 4in tall, with a substantial physique and dark hair. He was reportedly dressed in a checkered shirt and dark blue jeans.

The youngster was not hurt, but he was shaken by the chase.

“Investigations into the event are underway, and patrols in the area have been increased.”

“Police are asking anyone with knowledge to contact them.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Merseyside Police’s social media desk via Twitter (@MerPolCC) or Facebook (@MerPolCC). You can also contact 101 and mention case number 229 from 07/10.