While walking on the beach, a pet dog was almost eaten by a saltwater crocodile.

While wandering along a beach about 10 miles north of Darwin, Australia’s Northern Territory, a 6-foot crocodile almost ate a pet dog.

Banjo, a 5-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, was assaulted at 9:00 a.m. local time on Casuarina Beach. According to ABC News, he had dashed into the water and was grabbed in the crocodile’s teeth.

“It was knee-deep in water.” Banjo’s 78-year-old owner, Tom Cummins, told the network that he simply ran into the water to cool off. “I heard a roar and turned around to see a crocodile holding him in its jaws.” Fortunately, Banjo is a “very, very strong dog,” according to Cummins. He is cited as adding, “Banjo probably jumped right onto the crocodile.” “[He] must have mistook him for another dog and bit him. It would have ended differently if he had been a poodle or if the water had been deeper.” As he brought Banjo away, the crocodile retreated about 30 feet from the edge of the lake, according to Cummins. The dog had three lacerations, but the wounds were only cosmetic and did not require sutures, according to the doctor. “He’s in a lot of pain right now and can’t lie down,” Cummins told ABC News.

The meeting was described as a “story of survival” by Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife on its Facebook page.

“This morning at Casuarina Beach near Dripstone Cliffs, Banjo the dog battled off an approx. 2m saltwater crocodile,” the message claimed. “He made it out with some deep lacerations and a renewed understanding of why we must always be Crocwise around any body of water in the Top End.”

“The Crocodile Management Team has been unable to locate the croc at this point.”

In the Northern Territory, there are estimated to be over 100,000 saltwater crocodiles. This is the world’s largest crocodile species, with a maximum length of almost 20 feet. The government has stated that the Northern Territory’s coastal wetlands and rivers provide “perfect habitat” for the species, and has advised people to only swim in specified places.

“Unless otherwise indicated, any aquatic body in the saltwater crocodile’s natural habitat in the Northern Territory should be believed to be dangerous to swim in,” according to the Northern Territory Government. This is a condensed version of the information.